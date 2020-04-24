Coronavirus: TRNSMT Festival cancelled

A Scottish music festival that attracts fans from across the north-east has been cancelled.

TRNSMT was due to go ahead in Glasgow in July 2020, with the likes of Lewis Capaldi and Snow Patrol headlining.

However, organisers this morning announced that the event would now be unable to go ahead this year due to Nicola Sturgeon’s comments about social distancing lasting until the end of the year.

In a statement, organisers stated: “We did not want to take this step but it is unavoidable. The health and safety of our fans, artists, staff and community will always be our top priority.

“We are now working hard with all the artist teams to try to get the 2021 line-up as close to this year’s as we can and will be able to update on this fully over the next two weeks.

“We’d like to thank the artist teams for their hard work in helping us to try and achieve this.

“This 2021 line-up announcement will be made soon and you will be able to either hold on to your ticket and carry it over to next year’s festival in order to secure your place well in advance or request a refund.”

Ticket providers will be in touch with those who have purchased tickets to discuss refunds.

The organisers confirmed that next year’s festival will take place from July 9 until July 11