Coronavirus: Trading Standards urges people to get in touch about Aberdeen businesses

Aberdeen City Council’s Trading Standards has urged members of the public to get in touch if they know of businesses operating when they shouldn’t be.

Some stores can still be open during Covid-19, such as supermarkets, vets and pharmacies, as well as those offering takeaway services.

However, it has appealed for anyone with knowledge of those open when they should be shut to come forward.

Trading Standards can be contacted via tradingstandards@aberdeencity.gov.uk.