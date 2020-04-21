Coronavirus: Tough new rules for Aberdeen sheltered housing residents to help save lives

Strict new measures have been brought in at sheltered housing blocks in Aberdeen after fears were raised over “non-essential” visits.

All residents have been told to give accommodation management a list of people visiting to provide food or care. Police have also been asked to visit residents and visitors to remind them of current regulations.

City council chief executive Angela Scott said last week it would not be possible to introduce further measures as residents “live independently within their own tenancy agreements”.

However, days later in correspondence seen by the Evening Express, Ms Scott said: “We are increasing our efforts to ensure social distancing measures are adhered to in these blocks. This is in order to reduce the spread of coronavirus and protect staff.

“We have also been in touch with Police Scotland to request that they visit these blocks to offer a reminder to residents and visitors of the obligations with regard to reducing the spread of coronavirus.”

Aberdeen City Council’s Sheltered Housing is operated by Bon Accord Care, though the local authority has been making decisions related to coronavirus regulations. A letter has been sent to sheltered housing residents in the city advising them of the new measures.

SNP group leader Alex Nicoll said: “It is incredibly concerning to hear several reports of unnecessary visitors to sheltered housing complexes.

“The council and Bon Accord Care management must urgently work together to ensure frontline staff have clear and unequivocal guidance and support to implement the lockdown procedures that should be in place. On one hand we have measures in place to close down the public rooms within the complexes but no measures to stop anyone walking in off the street.

“Inconsiderate social visits are placing valuable staff and vulnerable residents in unnecessary danger particularly when there is a clear message from the Scottish Government and Police Scotland – stay at home unless your trip is essential.”

A spokeswoman for Aberdeen City Council said: “The advice to residents living in sheltered and very sheltered housing remains consistent.

“The health and wellbeing of our tenants and staff remains our priority, and to achieve this the number of people visiting must be minimised as much as possible with only essential visits carried out.”

