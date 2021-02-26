Coronavirus: Three new Covid deaths in the north-east among 27 registered across Scotland

A further three people across the north-east have died in the past 24 hours after testing positive for Covid.

Two of those were from Aberdeenshire and one from Aberdeen.

A further 19 people across the north-east tested positive for Covid.

The latest data from the Scottish Government show NHS Grampian has recorded 13,422 positive results since the pandemic began in March.

There are 18 Covid patients in hospital – the same total as yesterday – and less than five are in intensive care.

Covid in Scotland

Across Scotland, there have been 581 new cases of Covid-19 reported.

A total of 20,410 new tests reported results in the past 24 hours – 3.3% of these were positive.

Scotland has recorded a further 27 deaths of people who had tested positive. The country’s death toll is now 7,111.

There are 924 people in the hospital having been recently diagnosed with the virus and 80 in intensive care.

The Scottish Government also gave an update on the vaccine rollout.

A total of 1,542,929 people have received the first dose of the Covid vaccination and 65,340 have received their second dose.