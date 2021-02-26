Coronavirus: Three employees at Elgin construction firm test positive

Three employees at a Moray timber factory have tested positive for Covid-19 in the last week amid concerns about a high number of cases across the region.

Robertson says all the areas its Elgin-based employees were working were deep cleaned ahead of positive results being returned.

Two of the staff did not attend for work due to feeling unwell while the third went home as soon as they began to experience symptoms.

The construction firm says it is beginning a weekly mist disinfection routine to reassure employees while limiting the chances of Covid spreading.

Concerns about high number of Moray cases

The cases come amid warnings about a high number of coronavirus cases in Moray.

Figures published by NHS Grampian show that the infection rate is currently about 10 times higher than it was in September last year.

Meanwhile, Moray has recorded more cases than Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire in the last week despite a significantly smaller population.

This is higher than in Aberdeen City, where the count for the same period was 61. The incidence rate in Moray is currently 71 per 100,000 people which is significantly higher than in September 2020 when the incidence rate was 6.3 per 100,000. (3/11) — Dr Gray's Hospital (@DrGrays_Elgin) February 25, 2021

A Robertson spokeswoman explained the construction firm was doing all it can to limit the spread.

She said: “The facility is complying with face coverings and social distancing, among other measures and the management team have been hosting regular toolbox talks to reinforce our Covid safe operating procedures and advise employees of the positive results of their colleagues.

“We are introducing a weekly demisting clean from today to provide further reassurance to employees that their health and safety is our utmost priority.

“As a business, we continue to promote our Covid safe operating procedures to all employees and actively encourage them to observe these guidelines both at work and domestically.”