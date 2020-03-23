Coronavirus: The Works stationary shop to close three north-east stores tonight

Discount stationary and book shop The Works is to temporarily close in a bid to encourage social distancing.

A total of three north-east stores – two in Aberdeen and one in Elgin – will close at 5pm tonight.

A statement on The Works Facebook page said: “Whilst we truly believe we have a valuable part to play in our customers lives, especially through these difficult times, we must play our own part to encourage social distancing for the safety and wellbeing of our colleagues, our customers and the wider community.

“Due to the unfolding situation with coronavirus we will be temporarily closing our retail stores at 5pm tonight, however our webiste will continue to operate unless or until further Government restrictions are required.

“When the time is right, we look forward to welcoming you back into out stores but until then please all stay safe and take care of yourself and those around you.”