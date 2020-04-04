Coronavirus: Testing gets north-east NHS heroes back to work

North-east lifesavers leading the fight against coronavirus have had their numbers bolstered – thanks to a well-drilled testing system.

Like many health boards throughout Scotland and the UK, NHS Grampian has been dealing with the pandemic with around a quarter of its staff in self-isolation.

The board employs almost 13,000 people, meaning as many as 3,250 have been off work.

Of those, many are healthy and have stayed home due to government guidance which states they must stay put if someone they live with develops symptoms.

But NHS Grampian can now test its staff for the condition at three locations across the north-east. They are using a drive-in testing centre at Huntly’s Jubilee Hospital and conventional testing facilities at the side of Linkwood Medical Centre in Elgin and at Foresterhill in Aberdeen.

The Evening Express can today reveal NHS Grampian’s infection control team is currently processing tests for around 70 members of the public a day as well as an undisclosed number of staff at Aberdeen Royal Infirmary.

NHS Grampian has the capacity to test 160 people a day, however a new bit of kit will soon arrive from South Korea, boosting that figure to 600.

Test results are delivered three times a day and staff rotas are adapted swiftly depending on the results to ensure more workers are on duty to help patients.

It is understood NHS Grampian bosses brought in the tests to be proactive – not because there is any problem with staff being struck down by coronavirus.

An NHS Grampian spokesman said: “These tests mean the staff who come back as negative for Covid-19 can return to work. We have seen a number of staff in recent days be able to end their self-isolation because of these tests and we expect to see that number grow each day.

“Some of those are people who have been healthy but have had to self-isolate because a relative has developed symptoms, but having the all-clear means it is no longer an issue.”

Last week, the Evening Express reported NHS Grampian became the first health board in Scotland to be able to do coronavirus tests on site rather than send samples to labs in Glasgow or Edinburgh.

NHS Grampian’s acute sector chief officer Fiona Francey said: “It is vital that we ensure our staff are properly equipped and trained to deal with the extra demand we are likely to see on our services in the coming weeks.

“The work of our infection control team to roll out this training deserves major praise.

“It’s a huge achievement at a busy time – they are working tirelessly to ensure our workforce is kept as safe as possible as they care for patients.

“I’d like to take this opportunity to give my heartfelt thanks to each and every one of our staff who are doing an exceptionally professional job, going above and beyond in challenging times, in all areas of our hospitals and health care facilities.”

