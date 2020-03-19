Coronavirus: Taste of Grampian event at Aberdeen’s P&J Live postponed

Taste of Grampian, the north-east’s biggest food and drink festival, has been postponed due to the coronavirus crisis.

The major event, due to be held for the first time at P&J Live on June 6 has now been rescheduled to September.

In a statement, the Taste of Grampian Steering Group said they had made the “difficult decision” following the UK Government announcement to step up measures to combat Covid-19.

“We hope you understand that the decision to postpone the event has not been taken lightly,” said the statement. “This is an incredibly complex and fast-moving situation and the safety of the community is our number one priority.”

Taste of Grampian, a showcase of the best food, drink and produce in the north-east which attracts thousands of people each year, will now take place on Saturday September 19 at P&J Live from 9am to 5pm.

The steering group said: “We apologise for any inconvenience this may cause, we do hope that you will be in a position to support the event in September, in what we hope will be a restored time.

“Finally, we wish all of you, and your families, the very best and that you stay safe in these troubling times.”

