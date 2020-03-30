Coronavirus support site goes live in north-east

A new website and phoneline have been launched today in the north-east to provide people across the region with information about how to access support during the coronavirus pandemic.

The Grampian Coronavirus (Covid-19) Assistance Hub has now gone live to help people find social, practical and emotional support on the virus.

It pulls together links to the latest advice from a range of partners including all Aberdeen city, Aberdeenshire and Moray councils, police, health, Red Cross, volunteers and community information.

The site is designed for both residents and businesses.

The website can be found at www.GCAH.org.uk while the phoneline is 0808 196 3384 and is available 8am-8pm, seven days a week.