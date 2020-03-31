Coronavirus: Supermarket vouchers to be given to Aberdeen schoolchildren

Young people in Aberdeen eligible for free school meals are to receive supermarket vouchers.

The move will mean those in receipt of the meals will not have to make a journey into school, but will still be able to access food and nutrition they need.

Vouchers to the value of £25 for each child will be issued for a 10-day period, which is higher per day than the value of the current price of a school meal.

They will be issued fortnightly, and will also cover what would have been the upcoming two week Easter holiday period.

The scheme will start on Monday.

Parents and guardians will be directly contacted, and vouchers will be emailed to parents or guardians who have provided an email address, and by text message where only a mobile phone is held.

Those who don’t have access to email or mobile should call the Virtual School Helpline on 01224 523322.

For the remainder of this week, free school meals will continue to be provided at schools.

We’ll bring you all of the news as it happens throughout the day: