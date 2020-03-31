Coronavirus: Stonehaven Folk Festival postponed for a year

Stonehaven Folk Festival has been postponed for a year because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Chairman Kenn Clark rescheduled the event for 2021 as he had “no way of predicting” when the spread of the virus would begin to slow.

Tickets for the festival normally go on sale on April 1 and this year would have marked the 32nd anniversary of the event.

Mr Clark said: “Prior to making any decision on this year’s festival, we have been paying close attention to information from the Scottish and UK governments and from the NHS.

“There is no way of predicting the course of Covid-19 over the coming months. We, as a socially-responsible organisation, have taken the decision that we cannot take the risk of running the festival this year.

“Therefore, it is with much regret that we have taken the decision to reschedule the 32nd Stonehaven Folk Festival to 2021.”

The committee are hoping to re-book acts for next year to play from July 9-11 and will be posting updates on Facebook and their website.

