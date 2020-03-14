Coronavirus sparks Aberdeen care homes ‘lockdown’

Care homes have gone into “lockdown” across the city, with families urged to contact their relatives on the phone instead of visiting.

Managers held meetings at care facilities yesterday with many deciding to close doors to all visitors to help protect vulnerable residents from the risk of contracting coronavirus.

Entertainers, mobile hairdresser and health appointments have also been cancelled at some facilities for the forseeable future.

The new measures were put in place as the number of patients diagnosed with the condition continued to rise across Scotland.

The Scottish Government confirmed yesterday that 11 people, an increase of four, have now been diagnosed with Covid-19 in the Grampian region.

Care providers have been working with families to make sure they can keep in regular contact with their loved ones in nursing homes.

Video calls are being used to ensure people can speak to those closest to them.

Similar measures have been brought in at Woodside Care Home, on Mugiemoss Road, and the Deeside Care Home in Cults.

A member of staff from Woodside Care Home said the regional manager held a meeting at the facility yesterday.

Maria Somera said: “We’re on lockdown at this point in time to protect our residents.

“The management decided to lock down the home and we’re not receiving any visitors.”

Staff are also encouraging friends and relatives of residents to contact their loved ones by phone or on iPads.

Regional director of the Care Concern Group – which operates Deeside Care Home – Kristin Jackson-Brown said families had been advised that due to the “growing threat” of the outbreak the “difficult decision” had been taken to close the home to all non-essential visits to safeguard its residents.

She said this included routine friend and family visits and that hospital appointments would also be limited unless in an emergency.

One woman, Elizabeth Barron, said she was left in tears when she arrived at Hamewith Lodge retirement home on Marchburn Drive, Aberdeen, on Thursday to be told she could not see her brother, William McDonald.

Mrs Barron, 64, of Mastrick, told the Evening Express: “They said it will be for between two and six weeks. I’m devastated.

“I understand they are trying to keep people safe, but it will be really tough on all the residents in there not to see their relatives for so long.”

To fight back against the impact of coronavirus, staff from Hamewith Lodge are bringing in extra phones and iPads so residents can video call friends and family using the FaceTime app.

Deputy manager Amanda Shute said: “The health and wellbeing of all our residents is the priority and so we have taken this step of preventing non-essential visitors from coming.”

She added: “We have said to relatives that, if they want to bring in food for their loved ones, as they sometimes prefer to do, they can continue to do that and hand it in through the window.

“We have also said that, if you want to FaceTime them, whatever time of the day, let us know and we will try our best.

“We understand that missing out on social contact will have an impact on residents, particularly those with dementia, and this is not a decision we have taken lightly.

“The use of technology will hopefully provide that link between residents and their loved ones.”

The Tor Na Dee care home on North Deeside Rd, in Milltimber, said visits had been restricted.

In a statement to residents’ relatives, the care home said: “We understand you may want to visit loved ones but reducing the number of visitors to our homes will help us to protect the health of residents and the teams supporting them.”

While all care homes the Evening Express spoke to are banning “non-essential” visitors for the time being, some care homes include residents’ loved ones in the “essential” category, believing that isolating residents would have a negative impact.

However, care homes across the board are encouraging people not visit if they are unwell.

A spokeswoman for Cranford Care Home on Cranford Road, Broomhill, said: “As a precaution all non-urgent visits to homes are being prohibited. ‘Non-urgent’ is defined as anything where its cessation will not cause immediate risk of harm to the physical or mental wellbeing of our residents.

“For example, emergency visits from healthcare professional to carry out assessments or treatment will be permitted, visits from contractors will not be permitted unless they are required to carry out urgent health and safety work.

“We will take all steps necessary to keep all our homes open to visits from close family and friends for as long as possible.

“Social isolation is a big risk for elderly people, and we want to balance the multiple risks involved to support their wellbeing as fully as possible.”

Renaissance Care runs Cowdray Club, Jesmond, Persley Castle and Torry care homes in Aberdeen.

Its managing director, Louise Barnett, said: “All entertainers and external activity providers have been cancelled in addition to visits from local nurseries and schools.

“We have also asked that all relatives and friends of residents do not visit unless absolutely necessary, and instead consider alternative means to maintain social contact such as video or telephone calls.”