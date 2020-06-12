Coronavirus: Social distancing measures for north-east town centres revealed

Proposals to redesign north-east town centres to protect residents from Covid-19 have been revealed.

Aberdeenshire Council applied for a £310,000 grant from the Scottish Government’s Spaces for People scheme, which will allow it to carry out the temporary works.

The funding will cover the entire cost of temporary infrastructure projects, which will help provide safe walking and cycling during the coronavirus pandemic.

Immediate priority is being given to town centres in Banchory, Ellon, Fraserburgh, Inverurie, Peterhead and Stonehaven.

Measures include temporarily increasing the space on pavements using cones and introducing one-way systems on roads.

In Ellon, there could be 20mph speed limits in place around some of the main streets in the centre, as well as no waiting restrictions.

It is proposed pavements will be widened by installing a one-way system on Market Street and Bridge Street and by introducing parking restrictions on Station Road.

The council roads team had considered closing Market Street and possibly Bridge Street completely but felt that this would have a detrimental impact on the public and local businesses.

There will also be barriers and cones set up to help people maintain two-metre social distancing measures and the works are expected to be completed by July 3.

Councillor Isobel Davidson said the proposals could also pave the way for a “cafe culture” in the historic riverside town.

She said: “We need to put measures in place to make sure that people can use the main Aberdeenshire town centres safely and encourage residents to shop and eat local as business open up.

“In Ellon, traffic and pedestrian management is part of this but there are great opportunities to promote town centre businesses and consider introducing a cafe culture in the town with safe outdoor meeting and eating spaces that residents can walk or cycle to.”

No waiting restrictions will also be in place in central parts of Fraserburgh, alongside cones and barriers.

Proposals have been made to widen footpaths by using some of the existing parking laybys. Paths would be widened on the High Street, Mid Street and the lower half of Broad Street.

Councillor Brian Topping praised the plans.

He said: “The councillors for Fraserburgh have discussed the plans with Aberdeenshire Council. The plans are quite simple and straightforward. They’re going to take away some lay-bys for parking.

“I think it’s very sensible. It’s for safety and social distancing and I think the health of people is the most important thing.

“More people will be going down to the shops and I would encourage everyone to shop local. It’s good for people to start going out and about.”

Stonehaven’s measures could see 20mph restrictions in place, with several streets made one way in the centre. Cones will also be installed to widen pavements temporarily.

And there will be a one way system in place along Cameron Street if the plans are approved.

However, councillor Wendy Agnew, who represents Stonehaven and District, is concerned about car parking which has not yet been addressed in the proposals.

She added: “We don’t know how long they will be in place for. Where are all the cars going to go?

“I’d encourage anyone if they have any problems with the plans to get in contact with me and I will take it up.”

Meanwhile in Inverurie, there could also be a one way system in place along West High Street and Burn Lane.

There would be 20mph speed restrictions as well as cones set up and an access/delivery bay for businesses.

Councillor Neil Baillie, who represents the Inverurie and district ward, said: “They are being put in place for people’s health and safety.

“It’ll be different to what people have seen in the past, we’re asking people to adhere to it, it’s for their own safety.”

Similar measures will also be in place in Peterhead, although the town’s councillors said they would be keeping the plans under wraps until businesses have had a chance to view them.

Councillor Alan Fakley added: “The Spaces For People scheme in Peterhead is designed to increase footfall in the town centre by enabling businesses to re-open, allow for queues to form outside their premises and allow others to pass safely maintaining social-distancing rules. In short people will feel safer in the town centre and more willing to visit our local businesses.”

John Pascoe, chairman of Rediscover Peterhead, said: “The Spaces for People plans being prepared by Aberdeenshire Council, is in the consultation/draft stage and is about opening up the town centres again in a safe manner.

“People have to feel/be kept safe, but at the same time business has to be able to function efficiently and it’s about striking a fine balance to achieve both. Rediscover Peterhead is a consultee in this process and will be consulting with local businesses and working with the council to achieve the best set of arrangements in the next few days.”

In Banchory, parking spaces would be removed on the High Street and Dee Street to allow pavements to be widened, although vehicle flow on the roads will be maintained.

Councillor Eileen Durno, who represents Banchory and Mid-Deeside, said: “I think it will help with social distancing when some of the shops start to open.

“One thing I raised was about reinstating car parking charges, they’re taking away the free parking so people will have to use the car parks and I don’t think it’s the right time to be reinstating charges.

“It’s not going to restrict the flow of traffic, all the cones will be in place where the parking was.”

Aberdeenshire Council’s head of transportation, Ewan Wallace, said: “These physical distancing measures are being introduced to enable visitors to our town centres move around freely and safely, which will in turn assist in the economic recovery of the area.

“A key priority will be to allow people to queue safely for shops and other businesses away from traffic which, in Peterhead town centre for example, does present a challenge.

“By introducing a range of suggested measures such as temporary road orders including closures in certain areas, parking restrictions and slight changes to public transport routes, we will ensure the health and wellbeing of all our residents remains our key focus as the Covid-19 lockdown is eased over the coming months.”

