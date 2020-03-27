Coronavirus: Scottish Government team up with national youth group to create new information service

The Scottish Government has teamed up with a national youth information service to provide young people with reliable coronavirus information.

To raise awareness of the new information resources, top Scottish influencers have taken to Instagram, TikTok, YouTube, Facebook and Twitter to share links and encourage young people to only use trusted sources of information.

The campaign has been backed by Scottish singer-songwriter Nina Nesbitt, rugby star Stuart Hogg and Blethered podcast host Sean McDonald.

Louise Macdonald, CEO of Young Scot, which is working with the government, said: “We want to make sure young people have a place to turn to for information they can trust.

“To help them, we have published quality-assured information on what’s happening, the simple steps to take to help prevent catching Covid-19 and how to avoid spreading it to others.”

The website includes a Covid-19 glossary, tips for staying positive, relaxation methods and ways to support the community.

For more information, visit young.scot/coronavirus

