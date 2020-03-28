Coronavirus: Scottish dentists warn of collapse of NHS services unless Government intervenes

North-east dentists have signed a letter urging the Scottish Government to intervene amid the Covid-19 outbreak to prevent NHS dental services being “decimated”.

Practitioners from all over Scotland, including the north-east, have written to Health Minister Jeane Freeman with an urgent request for greater financial support.

It follows the directive from the chief dental officer earlier this week that NHS surgeries will no longer be able to provide face-to-face patient care.

A spokesman said the Scottish Government was “working closely with the profession” to address concerns surrounding practices relying on fee-paying NHS patients, and had “deployed the budget for NHS dental services to ensure the financial sustainability of practices while routine dental care is suspended”.

