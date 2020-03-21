Coronavirus: Scottish charity to close stores, including those in north-east

A Scottish health charity has been forced to close all 45 of its shops due to the coronavirus pandemic.

All Chest Heart & Stroke Scotland branches will shut from 5pm this evening until further notice.

The charity has branches in Aberdeen and Banchory.

Chief executive Jane-Claire Judson, said: “This virus is forcing us to make some of the hardest decisions we will ever make as we try to support people who are most vulnerable.

“We have to put the safety of the public, our staff and our volunteers first, and do everything we can to stop the spread of coronavirus and ease pressure on the NHS. We have therefore decided to close our beautiful shops – until further notice.

“We have contacted all staff and volunteers. They will be supported as much as possible at this uncertain time.

“They are our friends and they’re part of our family at Chest Heart & Stroke Scotland. We are all gutted.”

