Coronavirus: ScotRail to run reduced timetable from Monday

Train services from Aberdeen will be greatly reduced due to concerns about coronavirus.

ScotRail’s new timetable, which will begin on Monday, represents significant change from the normal daily timetable.

Staff availability and customer demand has led ScotRail to make these changes, which they have focused on delivering an effective public transport service for key workers.

A statement on the firm’s website said: “Reducing the number of trains in service creates opportunities for additional cleaning activities on trains, and in depots, and allows more targeted cleaning at stations.

“The service level will deliver more than enough seats to meet the current demand levels and the timetable will be kept under regular review to react to any further developments.”

We’ll introduce a revised timetable from Monday 23 March due to the unprecedented global crisis, to keep transport moving for people delivering essential services. — ScotRail (@ScotRail) March 20, 2020

The first train departing Aberdeen for Inverness will be at 6.22am and the first service will leave Inverness for Aberdeen at 6.01am.

Glasgow – Aberdeen services will operate on an hourly service with additional stops at Portlethen, Stonehaven, and Laurencekirk.

Edinburgh – Aberdeen services will operate on a two-hourly service.

The first trains are:

0729 Edinburgh to Aberdeen

0741 Glasgow Queen Street to Aberdeen

0553 Perth to Aberdeen

0530 Dundee to Aberdeen

0456 Aberdeen to Edinburgh

0731 Aberdeen to Glasgow Queen Street

The last trains are:

1841 Glasgow Queen Street to Aberdeen

1938 Glasgow Queen Street to Perth

1934 Edinburgh to Dundee

1830 Aberdeen to Glasgow Queen Street

1916 Aberdeen to Edinburgh

David Simpson, ScotRail operations director, said: “We are facing an unprecedented challenge on Scotland’s Railway and the revised timetable will help to provide a critical service for the key workers across the country.

“Our own people are absolutely committed and are working flat out on the frontline to help keep the country moving, while also keeping themselves and customers safe.

“The railway has an important role to play during this crisis and we will work closely with the Scottish Government to do all we can as the situation develops.”

