Coronavirus: Robert Gordon University postpones summer graduation ceremonies

Robert Gordon University has announced their summer graduation ceremonies will be postponed in light of the coronavirus emergency.

The decision to delay the event follows concerns over the pandemic outbreak in the north-east.

Students will still be able to graduate and receive their certificates by mail as proof of qualification.

It is hoped a ceremony will be marked on a future date.

In a statement the university said: “We are regrettably postponing our Graduation ceremonies this summer in light of the Covid-19 emergency.

“This is not a decision we have taken lightly however the safety of our students and their families, and the wider university community must be our priority.

“We know how important Graduation ceremonies are to our students and their families. We are looking at the possibility of providing alternative arrangements to enable our graduates from the summer to attend a ceremony at a future point.

“We are also looking at alternative ways to hold our Gray’s Degree Show.

“It will remain a cultural highlight in the North-East with an innovative digital presence, showcasing the creativity of our students.

“We will support students to produce work physically when we are able to.”

