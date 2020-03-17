Coronavirus: RGU to close all university buildings to students and staff to work from home

Robert Gordon University is closing all buildings to students.

The closure will come into effect from 5pm on Friday.

A statement from the university said: “In light of new government guidance, the university will be implementing home working from tomorrow for the majority o the staff for the foreseeable future.

“We will still be introducing our alternative teaching arrangements from Monday, March 23 and continue to operate all essential services and provide support to our students, while safeguarding the wellbeing of our university community.”

More information is available at www.rgu.ac.uk/coronavirus.

Universities and colleges across the north and north-east suspended on-campus teaching this week while a number of schools have been closed in the north due to staff self-isolating.

We’ll bring you all of the news as it happens throughout the day: