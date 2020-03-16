Coronavirus: RGU suspends on-campus teaching

Robert Gordon University has suspended on-campus teaching in a bid to “mitigate the impact” of coronavirus.

In an e-mail sent to students this afternoon, the principal confirmed all “lecturers, tutorials, laboratory classes, seminars and computer lab sessions” will be suspended from tomorrow.

Classes instead will be delivered via the university’s online system, Moodle.

The move comes days after Aberdeen University announced it would be cancelling face-to-face teaching.

For students with specific practical requirements relating to their courses – including nursing and midwifery – alternative arrangements will be put in place.

Staff will also be liaising with external professional bodies to ensure courses remain fully compliant.

However, the university will remain open to provide services and support to students.

The statement by Professor John Harper, Principal and Vice-Chancellor at the university added: “We are regularly reviewing and updating our COVID-19 Q&As for staff and students. These have been collated on our dedicated webpage which can be accessed here: www.rgu.ac.uk/coronavirus

“The health and safety of our staff and students is our top priority. Our plans have been designed to safeguard the wellbeing of our university community while ensuring our teaching and assessments can continue effectively.”