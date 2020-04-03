Coronavirus: Revised fees for care in Aberdeenshire postposed

The revision of charges for residential and non-residential care and support in Aberdeenshire has been postponed.

At a meeting in February, Aberdeenshire Council’s communities committee approved a charging policy proposed by the integration joint board, which would have seen most associated charges increase by 3% from April 6.

However, it has been agreed that due to the impact of coronavirus and the work required to implement the new charge, the changes would be delayed until further notice.

As a result, fees for residential and non-residential care will remain the same for the meantime.

It will be reviewed over the coming weeks.

Committee chair Councillor Anne Stirling said: “Although we are moving towards full cost recovery for chargeable social care services, we agreed now was not the right time to implement the new policy, both in consideration of our services user and for the associated practical reasons

“We’ll review the circumstances over the coming weeks and I hope this decision provides assurance that we want to continue to develop our services but with the best interests of our services users and their families at heart.”

