Coronavirus restrictions causes 96% drop in north-east ferry passengers

North-east ferry passenger numbers have dropped by 96% as only essential journeys are being made across Scotland.

Serco NorthLink Ferries released figures showing a massive drop in travellers between the Northern Isles and mainland Scotland.

The company are operating a strict passenger policy only allowing essential journeys and challenging those not deemed in that way.

Between the introduction of a revised service on 22 March and the end of April, passenger volumes significantly reduced.

Numbers across all routes dropped from 33,005 across the same period last year to 2,025, a reduction of 96%.

Vehicles were recorded at 798 – a reduction from 8,516 in 2019 (91%).

Freight volumes, which provide essential inward supplies and services as well as outward exports, have held up strongly, however they still recorded an overall decrease of 21%, with recorded lane meterage of 50,195 versus 63,513 last year.

More than 7,000 (7,093) bookings have been cancelled to date during the lockdown period resulting in a reduction of 22,335 passengers across all services.

This has led to processing more than £2.7m in refunds.

Stuart Garrett, Serco’s Managing Director of NorthLink Ferries, said: “We are currently running an essential lifeline service between the Scottish Mainland and Orkney and Shetland and so it was expected that we would see a steep decline in numbers.

“We’re thanking passengers for their understanding and co-operation at this time and do remind them that by staying at home they are helping to keep themselves and others safe, particularly as we approach this bank holiday weekend.”

To date, 29 passengers have been refused travel under the lockdown criteria over the NorthLink Ferries routes.

The company is challenging those not deemed as essential passengers and are denying boarding unless passengers meet the criteria of a key worker or an islander with a need to travel.

Details of the revised timetable and permitted reasons for travel can be found at www.northlinkferries.co.uk or by calling 0845 6000 449.