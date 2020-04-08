Coronavirus: Replacement supermarket bus service launched for Aberdeen community

A new replacement bus service has been started for residents of an Aberdeen community after its previous route was temporarily cut due to Covid-19.

The number 44 Stagecoach route to Countesswells was stopped due to the pandemic.

However, now an essential Stagecoach shuttle bus service has been provided for the area to help those who rely on the service to shop for essential supplies.

The twice-weekly route is being funded by the developers behind the site, and transports people to the nearest supermarket for essentials.

To ensure the safety of passengers, Stagecoach is encouraging social distancing measures on board.

Karen Watt, community liaison officer at Countesswells, said: “When we heard the bus route was being suspended we were immediately concerned that it might leave some residents, who rely on public transport, stuck with no way to buy food for themselves or their families.

“It was really touching to see many neighbours offering assistance on our community Facebook page, but there was no doubt that we also wanted to step in and support the community.”

“The new temporary service, which began this week offers a shuttle bus service to the nearest supermarket. Running twice a week, it provides the best flexibility we can, whilst lockdown measures are in place.”