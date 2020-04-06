Coronavirus: Reduced hours introduced at Aberdeen post office

Staff at an Aberdeen post office have reassured customers they will still offer vital services during the pandemic.

Berryden Post Office will be operating with reduced hours every day, including 9am to 2pm on Saturday and 11am to 2pm on Sunday,

They will continue to offer services such as accepting post and parcels, utility bill payment top-ups for phones, gas and electric, cash withdrawals and for pension withdrawals.

Only two or three staff members will be working at the same time due to social distancing regulations.

That will also mean that only three customers will be allowed in the store at one time.

Customers are being asked to stick to these rules and to be respectful and patient during their visits to the post office.

