Coronavirus: Rallying calls issued to struggling Aberdeen firms

A business chief has issued a rallying call for organisations in Aberdeen to “bounce back” from the Covid-19 pandemic.

Aberdeen Inspired chief executive Adrian Watson highlighted the fact footfall on city centre streets was up 5% on last year before coronavirus took hold.

He said: “It’s a very challenging time for everyone as we haven’t escaped the tumultous times caused by the coronavirus with notable store closures already announced.

“Some businesses are using their entreprenuerial skills to offer home delivery services, while some are still open so we are trying to strike the right balance.

“The first two months of the year Aberdeen bucked the national trend for footfall which shows there was confidence in the city.

“Now times have become tough for everyone but I’m sure we can bounce back – we have to bounce back.”

Aberdeen Inspired is still offering advice and help to businesses until further notice.

Some small businesses in the north-east are battling hard to survive following measures and advice from the government.

Jonny Aspden, who runs the Coffee Apothecary Cafe in Ellon and Udny, has stated it is “business as usual” for him as any voluntary closure would mean they will struggle to stay afloat.

He said: “It feels like we have been put between a rock and a hard place by the government.

“We need to open our doors to pay our staff and have no choice really, because if we close, we will not open again.The insurance policy we have won’t cover us unless we are forced to shut.

“We have had a lot of support from the local people so far and are being very sensible with the cleaning.”

Leslie Forsyth, manager of Rediscover Peterhead, wants more clarity from the government about the support on offer to small businesses.

He said: “Fundamentally nothing yet has changed since the announcement, as it was just that, so businesses here are waiting to see what happens next.”

We Are Inverurie manager Derek Ritchie described how organisations in the town were open for business as they awaited further information.

He said: “We are asking the local community to come and support them and buy their products and use their services if they can.”

Meanwhile, Skyline Trampoline Park on Highclere Way, Inverurie, cut opening hours on Wednesday – then announced it would close as of today.

Its manager Julie Mackenzie told The Evening Express: “We’re not currently able to give staff any hours because there aren’t customers coming through the door. It’s upsetting for everyone. No manager takes pleasure in having to tell people there’s no work.”

We’ll bring you all of the news as it happens throughout the day: