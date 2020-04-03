Coronavirus: Military hanger on standby as emergency mortuary

A military hangar has been put on standby in Moray as an emergency mortuary if existing facilities are unable to cope with coronavirus cases.

Moray Council has stressed that the large space at Kinloss Barracks is part of its planning for a “worst case scenario”.

The move is part of the authority’s own emergency planning procedure and has already been approved by the Ministry of Defence (MoD).

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

Jim Grant, the council’s head of economic development, said: “As people are following Scottish Government advice and staying home, we hope that the extra capacity made available to us by the MoD will not be required.

“However, it’s incumbent upon the council to ensure measures are in place to cope with whatever results from the pandemic locally.”

The hangar is a remnant from the compound’s past as an airfield.