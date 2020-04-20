Coronavirus: Professor Hugh Pennington ‘sceptical’ about face mask benefits

The UK Government is at risk of “bowing to public pressure” over the use of face masks in public, a leading Aberdeen microbiologist has argued.

Aberdeen-based Professor Hugh Pennington said the fact several countries, including Germany, Austria and the US, are now calling on residents to wear face masks or coverings while out in public means governments have to be careful of “bowing to public pressure” against a lack of scientific evidence.

Prof Pennington said: “I think one has to be careful to bowing to public pressure because it may create difficulties such as will there be enough to go round and will resources mean the people who really need them not getting them? That really needs to be the priority discussion for government.

“But on the other hand they might feel that because other countries are recommending it, we’ve got to follow suit because otherwise you’d be accused of a dereliction of duty or something like that. It’s a political decision really at the end of the day, it’s not a scientific decision. The evidence that they work is very poor. We have to be careful responding to public pressure just because there is public pressure.”

Prof Pennington added he is “sceptical” as to whether masks offer any protection in reducing infection for those who wear them, adding the move is likely to lead to a shortage of masks for healthcare workers in the UK.

