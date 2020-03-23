Coronavirus: Priority childcare places expected for ‘essential’ oil workers

Children of workers performing critical roles in the oil industry are expected to be prioritised for school places amid the coronavirus outbreak.

The UK Government included oil and gas in a list of sectors which are “essential” to the Covid-19 response.

Meanwhile, the Scottish Government, which controls education north of the border, included “energy suppliers” in its first category of “key workers” who would have continued access to learning or childcare.

It was not made completely clear whether oil and gas workers, many of whom live in the north-east, fall into the “energy suppliers” category.

The Scottish Government, which was asked for clarification on that point, added that local authorities should take its definitions as a “guide” and “prioritise critical childcare for key workers accordingly”.

We’ll bring you all of the news as it happens throughout the day: