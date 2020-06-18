Coronavirus: Preparations outlined for reopening of north-east schools

Council chiefs have spoken of preparations for the safe return of school pupils in August, but also told of the challenges the crisis has caused.

Aberdeenshire Council has announced that the first school day for pupils will be Wednesday August 12.

However, local authority bosses have warned of the funding challenges ahead.

Head of planning and resources for the education and children’s services team, Craig Clement said: “We are continuing to explore a range of options that would support the education and childcare offerings we can deliver from August.

“It is important to understand, though, that even in terms of delivering what many may consider the basics – blended learning and key worker childcare – there are still resource implications.

“Cover will be put in place for those colleagues who are shielding as well as those who may have to self-isolate, and the new measures being put in place within our buildings to encourage good hygiene practice come at a cost too.

“As well as the loss of income we have seen from the closure of leisure and culture facilities and school catering, more than £1m has already been set aside to cover the cost of key worker childcare up to August, and this cost is likely to continue for as long as we are operating within the context of a pandemic.”

The council has also revealed that August 10 and 11 will be in-service days to allow for additional preparation time for staff, and the in-service day previously scheduled for Thursday November 19 will be cancelled.

The five days holiday missed by bringing this year’s school term forward will be taken next June, with effect from Monday, June 28, 2021. This makes for a seven-week summer break next year.

Director of education and children’s services Laurence Findlay said: “We’re aware parents especially will want to know exactly what the arrangements are for August, however we’re working within a very fluid environment at the moment and discussions are ongoing.

“Ensuring physical distancing is made possible within schools is a key aspect of the national advice, and as part of that we will have to reduce the number of pupils attending at any one time.

“A series of operating models have been worked up to support head teachers, looking at options for a return to school where all, half or one third of their pupils are in school at any one time – depending on available space and staff.

“While we would all prefer not to be operating within the context of a pandemic, we recognise this is likely to pose significant challenges for some time to come and we want to strike the right balance between prioritising face-to-face learning and childcare where possible, following safety guidance and delivering a sustainable and affordable offering.

“It is vitally important to highlight that less class time does not necessarily mean less education. Our teams continue to engage with young people and their families on a weekly, if not daily, basis, and the quality of learning experiences pupils are enjoying is fantastic.”

Cllr Gillian Owen, chairwoman of Aberdeenshire Council’s Education and Children’s Services Committee said: “I would again like to thank head teachers, teachers and staff, as well as families, who have had to quickly adapt to the most challenging of circumstances. We know it’s unsettling when there is so much change ongoing, but you have all shown remarkable resilience and we will continue to work together positively to ensure the best possible outcomes for children and young people.”

Vice Chair Cllr Rosemary Bruce added: “The arrangements we put in place must be fair to staff as well as families, be guided by national as well as local advice, and be ambitious but also achievable. We understand everyone wants to know how this will affect each of us personally and we thank you for your patience as we make measured progress.”

Cllr Gillian Owen and Laurence Findlay will be leading a Facebook Live session from the local authority’s Facebook @AberdeenshireCouncil page on Monday, June 29 from 2pm to field questions.

Parents and carers are encouraged to submit their questions in advance, by emailing education@aberdeenshire.gov.uk