Coronavirus: Post office in north-east town set to shut during lockdown

A post office in a north-east town is set to shut in the midst of the coronavirus.

The KeyStores Stonehaven shop announced that it will be closing its doors today.

The temporary closure of the business on Allardice Street means residents will now need to use the Arduthie sub post office, which is currently under strain.

Housed in the Co-op petrol station at Kirkton Road, the shop is already implementing temporary closures during lunchtime.

A posting on Facebook by a member of staff said: “Due to the current situation, we will be closing for lunch from 1pm-2pm until further notice.

“As our office is a ‘fortress’ only one member of staff is allowed in there at any time. Please bear with us in regards to queuing. You may be asked to wait outside the store if the shop also has a queue as they run parallel to each other.”

The Arduthie post office will not be able to provide all the services offered at Keystores.

The post adds: “As a sub post office, we don’t do road tax, passports or many other transactions the same as Keystores could, so please don’t get angry if we can’t help.”

Arduthie post office has requested that it is used for essential transactions only, which includes banking, important mail, and paying certain bills.

