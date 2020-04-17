Coronavirus: Police launch colouring competition to help north-east youngsters be creative

Police Scotland’s north-east division is encouraging youngsters to get creative during lockdown.

The force is encouraging children across the region to colour in pictures of police officers and send in their best efforts.

The creator of the best one will win a toy police dog.

Inspector Vicky Stables, of the city centre community policing team: “It’s great to see so many children taking part and the pictures are really brightening up Queen Street police office.

“I would like to select a winner who will receive our teddy police dog, which was kindly donated by Police Mutual, a support service for police.

“The teddy is currently being looked after by my own dog Bosco. If you do not have access to a printer, why not be creative and send us your own designs, we would love to see your original drawings too.

“We look forward to seeing more of your pictures, please email them in by Sunday 26 April.”

To enter, take a picture of the finished artwork and email it to NorthEastSocialMedia@scotland.pnn.police.uk

The Feelgood Feed: Stories to lift your day