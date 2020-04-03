Coronavirus: Police hand out penalty notices after house party in Aberdeen

Police have broken up a house party in Aberdeen and handed out penalty notices to six people under the new coronavirus rules.

Officers spoke to the occupants at a property in the city on Tuesday.

In a separate incident a 54-year-old man was handed a fixed penalty notice after being stopped by police on Holburn Street.

According to figures released by Police Scotland, the north-east has the second highest number of people being issued with fixed penalty notices in the country with 20 issued in the region.

The highest was Greater Glasgow with 46 notices issued.

Across the whole country 144 fixed penalty notices have been issued under the new legislation in its first week.

However, Chief Constable Iain Livingstone has thanked the public for their “overwhelming support and co-operation” through the first week of the new regulations.

The vast majority of people have followed the new guidelines, with officers only issuing notices to those who have persistently ignored the regulations or refused to co-operate with officers.

The chief constable said: “People recognise that it is their duty to adhere to these guidelines to protect their fellow citizens, ease the strain on the health service, and collectively save lives.

“Everyone must contribute to the national effort to respond to the coronavirus outbreak and I am grateful to the vast majority who have made significant changes to their daily habits and routines.

“I expect the high levels of co-operation to continue as awareness and understanding of the guidance increases. Stay indoors, stay safe, protect the NHS, and save lives.

“The police service of Scotland will continue to play its part, engaging with people, establishing their individual circumstances and explaining the risks to public health of failing to comply with guidance.

“Officers and the public must take a common sense approach to this unique emergency.

“We will always encourage compliance but, as a last resort, we will use the enforcement powers which are in place.

“I am clear that policing in Scotland gains its legitimacy and authority from the consent and support of the public. Everything we do will be done in a fair, reasonable, and proportionate manner.”

Justice Secretary Humza Yousaf said: “Everyone should be staying at home wherever possible and I am hugely encouraged by the high levels of compliance around the country after the first week of these rules being in force.

“These rules are in place to slow down the spread of Covid-19 which will protect the NHS and save lives.

While Police Scotland have powers of enforcement, I expect that these will be used only as a last resort, and that the vast majority of people will use their common sense and play a full part in this country-wide effort.”

National Clinical Director Jason Leitch said: “The best way of slowing down the spread of coronavirus is social distancing, so I must thank Police Scotland for working with members of the public to keep them safe and encourage them to comply with these regulations.

“I would remind everyone that if you do have to leave your house for any of the essential reasons – food, medicine, care, exercise or work, and you absolutely cannot do them at home – then please stay two metres away from people you don’t live with, and keep human contact as limited as possible.”

Scottish Conservative shadow justice secretary and north-east MSP Liam Kerr said: “It’s absolutely shocking that people would decide to have a house party knowing full well the dangers of doing so during the coronavirus outbreak.

“These sorts of activities are totally irresponsible at a time where it’s vital we stay at home and together we can help save lives, protect the vulnerable and support the NHS through this difficult situation.

“The majority of people across the north-east should be praised for adhering to the rules which have been put in place.

“But it’s concerning the second highest number of fixed penalties have been issued in the north-east and this must act as a warning to adhere to the rules to ensure we can beat this virus.”

