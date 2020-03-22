Coronavirus: Police ask employers to consider paid leave for volunteer special constables

Police are appealing to employers to consider giving staff who volunteer as special constables paid leave, in order to help them to support cops during the coronavirus pandemic.

Police Scotland has said its service faces unprecedented challenges to maintain policing while managing rising levels of sickness and self-isolation among officers and staff.

To assist, it has appealed to special constables to increase their volunteering hours wherever possible, and has asked employers to consider giving them paid leave to allow them to support local policing over the next 12 weeks.

Special constables are warranted officers with the powers of regular police officers, who volunteer their services. They support daily operations in local communities.

Police Scotland is asking employers to consider providing paid leave to members of staff who volunteer as Special… Posted by North East Police Division on Sunday, 22 March 2020

Deputy chief constable Malcolm Graham said: “This is an extraordinary moment and one that requires a collective response. It is a moment when the ethos of the Special Constabulary – supporting Scottish communities and local policing – has never been more relevant.

“The coronavirus pandemic is presenting an unprecedented and dynamic set of challenges and, to support health professionals and maximise public safety, the policing response is crucial.

“The coming weeks and months will be demanding and there will be significant additional duties that we are required to discharge during this critical period. To support our overall response, we would like to include our valued Special Constables in our resourcing plans.

“We have written to all our volunteers and their employers seeking support to provide additional volunteering hours over the coming 12 weeks, however I should stress there is no requirement being placed on anyone.”

