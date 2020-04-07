Coronavirus: Pet rehoming centre offers help to vulnerable through pet food bank

A pet rehoming centre is delivering pet supplies to those in need during the coronavirus pandemic.

Mrs Murray’s Home for Stray Dogs and Cats in Seaton has invited people who are self-isolating or finding times tough to get in touch if they require any help.

In a statement, the centre said: “We’ve been out delivering needed pet food supplies from our pet food bank this morning.

“If you are self-isolating or finding times tough and would like to use this service just call our reception on 01224 483624.”

The home is closed to members of the public until further notice due to Covid-19.