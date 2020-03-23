Coronavirus: Parking restrictions lifted at Aberdeen Royal Infirmary to help staff

Parking restrictions at Aberdeen Royal Infirmary have been removed to enable staff to get to work.
NHS Grampian confirmed the move online, which is due to public transport moving to a reduced timetable.
The restrictions on staff parking have been removed from today.
Previously employees had to have a permit to park on site and only in a designated area.
A statement posted online by NHS Grampian said: “This is to enable our staff to be able to get to work as public transport moves to a reduced timetable.
“As with all our sites we need you to be sensible about parking: blue badge spaces are still in operation, emergency service bays must be respected and you must not block emergency access or exits.
“Please remember visiting is restricted at this time.”