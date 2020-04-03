Coronavirus: Number of Covid-19 cases in Grampian rise to more than 170

There are now more than 170 confirmed cases of coronavirus in the north-east.

Figures released today show 173 people in the Grampian region have tested positive for Covid-19.

The latest Scottish Government figures also show the total number of confirmed Covid-19 deaths across Scotland is 172.

Across Scotland the number of people with confirmed cases of Covid-19 is 3,001.

Some 19,535 people across the country have now been tested for the disease.

The Greater Glasgow and Clyde area has the highest number of coronavirus cases in Scotland at 779.

Across the UK, 3,605 patients have died in hospital after testing positive for coronavirus, the Department of Health said, up by 684 from 2,921 the day before.

