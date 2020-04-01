Coronavirus: Number of cases in Grampian rise to more than 100 as 16 more Scots die

There are now more than 100 confirmed cases of coronavirus in the north-east.

Figures released today show 108 people in the Grampian region have tested positive for Covid-19.

The latest Scottish Government figures also show the total number of confirmed Covid-19 deaths across Scotland has increased by 16 to 76.

Across Scotland the number of people who have contracted Covid-19 is 2,310.

Some 17,007 people across the country have now been tested for the disease.

The Greater Glasgow and Clyde area has the highest number of coronavirus cases in Scotland at 632.

