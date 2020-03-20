Coronavirus: North-east wedding industry facing difficulties​

Firms in the wedding industry have spoken of their struggles during the coronavirus outbreak.

Tom Mottershead, 41, closed the doors of his catering company after receiving 17 cancellations since last Monday.

The owner of Deesidedly Tasty in Banchory had been running for five years but has lost too much business to carry on.

He said: “We ceased trading and will review at the end of April. I’ve got no bookings for the next two months.

“We had too many cancellations in the space of seven days. If it is a worse or similar situation by then the business will be liquidated.”

He employs eight ad hoc catering staff, who only work for him as and when required. He has chosen not to take payments for future bookings.

He said: “We don’t know the length of this pandemic, so taking bookings when the business is in crisis right now is immoral.”

Francine Ray, an Aberdeen-based make-up artist, said: “I am quite busy every year but I’ve been on edge because we don’t know what’s happening because of the self-isolation guideline.

“But it’s not enforced so businesses like mine are still open. However, the brides and couples are not sure if they should go ahead.

“I’m trying to be considerate but at the same time I have a business to sustain so we are encouraging people not to cancel weddings.

“If we can postpone we have a flow and we haven’t lost jobs altogether.”

Christopher Hodgens, general manager at Mercure Aberdeen Ardoe House Hotel and Spa, said the pandemic had affected them, saying: “It seemed weddings were carrying on as usual, but since the government announcement, people are now trying to postpone their weddings. People are trying to book in for June and July, but we don’t know if we will be okay by then.”

Andrew Martin interim chairman of the Aberdeen City and Shire Hotel Association, described how hotels were suffering from a spate of booking cancellations.

Mr Martin welcomed Chancellor Rishi Sunak’s funding package, but warned business needed cash now.

He said: “The Covid-19 impact on hospitality is crippling. In the last week alone, Aberdeen’s hotel industry has seen dramatic levels of cancellations and booking pace coming to a halt.

“ACSHA Members are reporting conference and room booking cancellations on an unprecedented scale.”

We’ll bring you all of the news as it happens throughout the day: