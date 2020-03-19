Coronavirus: North-east volunteers to deliver care packs to those in need

North-east volunteers are set to help those in self-isolation.

The group from Peterhead will give necessities to people who are self-isolating.

Helen Will is spearheading the initiative through her Facebook page, Peterhead Community Hearts, which helps the community stay informed about Covid-19 and offers help.

Already, 4,000 people have signed up, and her aim is to help those over 65 and people with “compromised immune systems” by offering items such as nappies, juice and long-life food.

Those in Peterhead who need help are encouraged to phone 07948 476059.

Meanwhile, Aberdeen City Mutual Aid has been set up by a nursing student at RGU to support those in self-isolation as coronavirus continues to spread.

The Facebook group has more than 600 members and a total of 75 people have signed up to help at-risk people.

