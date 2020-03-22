Coronavirus: North-east villagers to help out vulnerable

A north-east village is preparing to help its elderly and vulnerable residents through the depths of coronavirus.

Members of the public and community groups in Cruden Bay have come together to ensure “those who need it most” in self-isolation in the village will receive support.

The Cruden Bay Community Contingency group has been established to allow people in the village to come together to plan, build, train and take action if necessary measures to protect their family and local community.

A temporary foodbank has been set up at the village shop. Items will only be used if “Covid-19 affects the village”.

Volunteer “street guardians” are also being introduced.

Those interested in volunteering should message the Cruden Bay Community Contingency group on Facebook.

An error has occurred while loading your details. Please click the following link to try again - if the issue persists, please don't hesitate to contact us. Try again by refreshing the page.