Coronavirus: North-east veterans urged to join ‘virtual hangouts’

North-east veterans are being urged to join in an online “virtual hangout”.

A Facebook group has been set up with daily sessions to help lonely veterans stay socially active during the coronavirus pandemic.

Suzanne Fernando, 48, a veteran who served with the military police in the 1990s in Northern Ireland and Scotland, came up with the idea.

She said: “You’re making so many new friends, you’re having a laugh every night, so many of them stay on and chat for absolutely hours.

“It definitely helps with the isolation.”

Suzanne added the hangouts had become more and more popular.

She said: “It’s grown across Scotland. It’s proving very successful.”

The group can be found at bit.ly/2vHB6iv and meets take place via Facebook daily at 6pm.

