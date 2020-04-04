Coronavirus: North-east traders help residents

North-east business owners have joined forces with a new national initiative to help the vulnerable.

More than 600 local traders, including Inverurie-based McLeish, an independent grocery shop on Market Place, have joined the project.

Viral Kindness Scotland will be sending 500 postcards to the store – which local shoppers can fill out and return via freepost, offering to volunteer or identifying someone who needs help.

The items will then be delivered by volunteers.

Scott Graham, owner of McLeish, said: “The Viral Kindness Scotland project is a fantastic community initiative which we’re delighted to support.

“Stores like ours are at the heart of communities, so if we can help identify vulnerable people or make people aware how to volunteer in Inverurie, it will make a huge difference for those struggling.”

