Coronavirus: North-east support fund opened

A new Community Resilience Fund has been opened up in the north-east.
Applications are now being taken for the £200,000 Aberdeenshire community funding pot.
The local authority recently approved the creation of this support mechanism in light of the Covid-19 pandemic.
Constituted community groups, resilience groups and volunteering organisations can submit a simple application to the council’s area managers, with the implementation of the fund following a similar approach to the existing area committee budgets.
Each of those six areas will have a £20,000 allocation, with the £80,000 left over being available to the whole of Aberdeenshire to be administered by the Community Resilience and Partnership Workstream.
Forms can be found on the council website.