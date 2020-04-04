Coronavirus: North-east support fund opened

A new Community Resilience Fund has been opened up in the north-east.

Applications are now being taken for the £200,000 Aberdeenshire community funding pot.

The local authority recently approved the creation of this support mechanism in light of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Constituted community groups, resilience groups and volunteering organisations can submit a simple application to the council’s area managers, with the implementation of the fund following a similar approach to the existing area committee budgets.

Each of those six areas will have a £20,000 allocation, with the £80,000 left over being available to the whole of Aberdeenshire to be administered by the Community Resilience and Partnership Workstream.

Forms can be found on the council website.

We’ll bring you all of the news as it happens throughout the day: