Coronavirus: North-east soup makers fund community response with £25,000 pot

The legacy from a Moray soup empire has been turned to helping local groups on the frontline in the fight against coronavirus.

The Gordon and Ena Baxter Foundation was established in 1981 to manage the personal cash of the couple that ran the global food company bearing their name.

Since its formation, it has distributed more than £1 million to groups across the region to support projects including sport, health, heritage and education.

Now the foundation has turned to the current crisis by setting up a new £25,000 fighting fund to help Moray-based groups involved in the response.

Grants of up to £500 are being offered to charities providing an urgent response in their community.

Applications to the foundation’s coronavirus fund should be emailed to Mrs Jackson at kay@gebfoundation.com

