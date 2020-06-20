Coronavirus: North-east pubs left counting the cost after beer gardens blow

North-east pub bosses have been left counting the cost by splashing out thousands to reopen beer gardens only for the decision to be delayed for a fortnight.

Outdoor areas of pubs and restaurants will not be opening as part of the initial move into phase two of the exit from lockdown.

It had been expected that First Minister Nicola Sturgeon would allow them to welcome back customers this weekend but this has been delayed until a review on July 2.

At her daily briefing yesterday, Ms Sturgeon said: “I very much hope to see people able to have a pint – or some of us would prefer a glass of wine or a gin and tonic – in a beer garden before too long.

“But I want to make sure that’s safe.”

Venues in the north-east have spent thousands of pounds preparing for the restrictions being lifted with social distancing measures, hand sanitiser, screens and contactless payment in place.

Some have also brought staff back from the furlough scheme in preparation for the first few pints being served up.

Paul Clarkson operations director from PB Devco said he has spent around £10,000 on making sure Soul on Union Street and Bieldside Inn were ready to open their beer gardens.

He believes ministers have “shifted the goalposts” with the decision on outdoor pubs and said they are “ready to go” once they get the green light.

​Paul said: “All our tables weren’t big enough to accommodate social distancing but they were bolted down, so we had to take them out and get the whole outside area re-paved.

“We also had to get benches made specially by a local joiner to ensure they were more than two metres long.

“We definitely feel like the Scottish Government has shifted the goalposts at the last minute. There is no way the decision not to let pubs reopen outdoor areas was only made on Thursday morning, and yet there was no heads up.

“They could have said days before that it wouldn’t be happening and that would have given people time to prepare. But they have led us up the garden path.

“The routemap showed in black and white that outdoor areas could open again in phase two.

“We were ready to go, and the good thing is when we are eventually able to open we will still be ready.”

David Hayfield, who owns the Seafield Arms in Whitehills, said he has spent thousands of pounds on hand sanitisers and other necessary measures.

He also thinks the First Minister needs to give pubs and hotels at least seven days notice before any restriction is lifted.

David said: “We have a large beer garden and we have had all the tables set out to adhere to social distancing.

“We spent a lot of money on hand sanitisers, plastic cups and plastic food containers.

“In terms of getting for this we have spent about £3,500 on the all the equipment.

“She really needs to give one weeks notice for this because some pubs will need that time to get ready.

“We are ready now but a lot of other places won’t be.”

