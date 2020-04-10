Coronavirus: North-east police use reasonable force to send people home 14 times

Police had to use reasonable force to make people return home more than a dozen times in the north-east.

New figures released by Police Scotland reveal the number of times officers had to take action to disperse groups or return people to their homes in the region between March 27 and April 9.

The emergency coronavirus powers given to police have been used more than 100 times over the period.

While nobody has had to be arrested in the north-east, police had to use reasonable force to return people home 14 times.

A total of 38 fixed penalty notices were also issued, while groups were dispersed on warning 22 times and on request 72 times.

Chief Constable Iain Livingstone QPM today briefed the country on Police Scotland’s role in the national response to coronavirus, during a session with the First Minister Nicola Sturgeon and the National Clinical Director Jason Leitch.

He said: “I am pleased to report that the vast majority of people in Scotland are in fact continuing to do the right thing during this acute health emergency and thank them for that. The social distancing legal requirement to stay home is the best way to protect the NHS and the best way to save lives.

“And of course, community policing across Scotland has a vital role to play as we all make the daily changes and personal sacrifices needed to combat the spread of coronavirus. With the continued support and co-operation of our fellow citizens, Police Scotland will explain the legal instructions, encourage compliance, and when needed, enforce the law.

“Since the emergency powers came into effect two weeks ago, we have been required to take enforcement action in limited situations. Thus far, across the whole of the country, we have issued over 500 fixed penalty notices.

“This has typically been during incidents where people do not comply with legal instructions even after being spoken to by officers. For example, house parties or gatherings in public where those involved refuse to disperse.

“However, overall, compliance has been very high in Scotland and I thank the public for their overwhelming co-operation and commitment.

“Our officers and staff are in communities right across Scotland 24 hours a day, at times putting themselves in harm’s way and I pay tribute to them and thank them for that. Social distancing, staying at home, are the key interventions to curtail the spread of coronavirus.

“Policing in Scotland will always seek to be fair, reasonable and proportionate. That is why I have invited a leading human rights lawyer to review our use of the emergency powers. I ask all our fellow citizens to continue their support and co-operation as demonstrated in recent weeks.

“Please – stay home; stay safe; and follow the guidance. Do not make personal exemptions bespoke to your own circumstances.

“If you are out and about, officers may ask you why. I would encourage you to engage with officers, explain your circumstances, then listen to and act upon any advice given.

“I recognise this is an extremely difficult time, particularly during the Easter holiday period when in normal circumstances we would all be expecting to be out and about, enjoying the good weather and seeing family and friends. But I ask that everyone accepts the changes to our daily lives and the personal sacrifices required. Because, ultimately, it will be to the benefit of us all.

“If we all do the right thing to maintain social distancing, stay home and keep safe, we will protect the NHS.

“If you need help or support from the police service contact us.

“Please, please, stick with it; obey the law; continue to play your part; and lives will be saved.”

