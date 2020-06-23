Coronavirus: North-east music event rescheduled

A north-east music event celebrating the best of the 1990s has been rescheduled.

Re-Live 90s Fest was due to take place in Inverurie on Saturday July 25.

However, due to the coronavirus pandemic it has been rescheduled for Saturday October 17.

The event will now be headlined by 90’s pop stars Urban Cookie Collective and world renowned DJ Seb Fontaine.

It will take place at the Thainstone Exchange.

Urban Cookie Collective are best known for their 1993 worldwide smash hit singles The Key, The Secret and Feels Like Heaven.

Seb Fontaine is one of the most recognised DJ’s on the international club scene.

He began his career as a resident for Cream and is widely known for his Radio 1 show which took place every Saturday night after Judge Jules’s famous weekend warm up show.

He was also one half of the duo Reflekt that produced the massive dance anthem Need To Feel Loved.

Tribute act The Complete Stone Roses will also be performing, alongside a tribute to Robbie Williams.

Organiser Russell Aitchison said “We are thrilled to be bringing this new event to Inverurie and the surrounding area. The 90’s are currently having a huge resurgence and we are delighted to have secured two original acts to perform.

“The Urban Cookie Collective had two huge singles in the 90’s which are still played regularly in the clubs throughout the world today.

“Seb Fontaine is still one of the most popular DJ’s on the circuit and continues to sell out shows around the world.

“The Complete Stone Roses always put on a great show and along with all our other acts they will create an unbelievable day of 90’s and 00’s nostalgia.”

A special shuttle bus service will run from Inverurie and Kintore Town Centre’s.

Tickets can be purchased at: www.skiddle.com/e/13745598