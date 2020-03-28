Coronavirus: North-east MSP’s warning over medicine stockpiling

A north-east MSP has encouraged people not to stockpile medicine – as there are no shortage issues.

Conservative MSP for Aberdeenshire West Alexander Burnett asked the Scottish Government what impact the coronavirus outbreak was having on pharmaceutical supplies.

In a reply to Mr Burnett, the government said there were no shortages.

Now the MSP has praised the continuing work of pharmacies, and urged people to access medicines wisely.

He said: “Community Pharmacy Scotland (CPS) has now told us there are no shortages so it’s vital people don’t stockpile medicines in a panic.

“As more and more GP surgeries close their doors across the north-east and move to virtual consultations only, people are, understandably turning to community pharmacies for support.”

