Coronavirus: North-east MSPs say residents must prepare for restrictions to be the ‘new normal’

North-east MSPs have said the public must prepare for restrictions on normal life due to Covid-19 to continue for some time.

The Scottish Government has published a new document outlining how decisions will be taken to control coronavirus, while aiming to restore a degree of normality to everyday life.

It outlines factors that must be considered as we move gradually to ease restrictions.

Now, north-east MSPs have urged people to read the document, and said that new ways of living may have to be in place for some time.

Maureen Watt, MSP for Aberdeen South and North Kincardine and Stewart Stevenson, MSP for Banffshire and Buchan Coast said: “It is welcome that the Scottish Government has published an outline of how and when the lockdown may be lifted and I urge everyone to take the time to read the document.

“It is vital that any decision to ease restrictions is based on the best scientific advice possible – but we are in uncharted territory and we must be prepared to adapt. That might mean having to reapply restrictions after they are lifted.

“It is only when we are sure the virus is under control that we can even start to ease any of the restrictions because the virus will not have gone away.

“There are no easy answers – but it is right for the Scottish Government to be clear about the factors that will inform decision making.”