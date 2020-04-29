Coronavirus: North-east MSP welcomes mask guidance

A north-east MSP has welcomed new guidance on facial coverings as evidence suggests home-made masks can help reduce the risk of community transition of coronavirus.

Gillian Martin MSP questioned the cabinet secretary for health and sport, Jeane Freeman, on her response to other countries making face coverings mandatory particularly as lockdown measures ease.

The cabinet secretary issued new advice urging people to wear home-made coverings voluntarily in addition to social distancing.

Gillian Martin MSP said: “This new Scottish Government advice on facial coverings is very welcome and is something that I’ve been calling for clarity on.

“This move will help support our national response and reduce community transition of the virus.”

